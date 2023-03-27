Seed Swap at Menlo Park Library on April 1

Every gardener has extra seeds that may not get used. Here is your chance to swap with other gardeners at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) on Saturday, April 1 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

All are invited to attend — you do not have to bring seeds to participate in the seed swap.

If you do have seeds to share, please be sure that they are clean and dry, and packaged in small quantities for distribution. Please label the packages with the plant name or variety.

We have a special activity happening from 10:00 am to noon. Plant seeds in a compostable mini pot. Plant the whole thing in the ground when you get home, and enjoy taking care of your tiny garden!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.