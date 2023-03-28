Diane Bailey of Menlo Spark is being honored by Sustainable San Mateo County

Diane Bailey, who has led Menlo Spark since 2015, is being honored by Sustainable San Mateo County at the organization’s annual dinner on Thursday, March 30. We caught up with her in advance of the event.

InMenlo: What has given you the most satisfaction from the work you do?

Diane: I’ve met so many dedicated climate advocates and supporters. There’s such a rich network of people working in neighboring cities who are willing to collaborate. We’re happy to be part of that network.

And while there’s always been a lot of support in Menlo Park for climate action, it’s gotten more active over the years. Some is in reaction to the wildfire smoke along with recent flooding and extreme weather.

InMenlo: And what has been the most challenging?

Diane: Convincing people that local action matters, that every action adds up. It’s not just from the top down with the Feds coming into fix something. Our City has the potential to be a leader — and has been a leader — in getting off fossil fuels.

InMenlo: We understand Menlo Park’s Tom Kabat is also being recognized for his work with the City’s Environmental Quality Commission along with working on Menlo Spark’s electrification guides.

Diane: It is truly an honor to get the award with Tom. We have worked together for so long. If the world had more Tom Kabat, maybe we would further along!

Those not attending the event in person can view auction items online.

InMenlo file photo by Irene Searles (c) 2015