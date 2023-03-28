Rain, wind — lighter than predicted in Menlo Park today

We’re gotten to calling it “Tornado Tuesdays” given the storms that have hit Menlo Park and surrounding communities the past month or so on that day of the week.

Walking in sunshine yesterday, we saw evidence of past storms with all the debris piled up along San Francisquito Creek adjacent to Sand Hill Road (pictured).

Today’s storm brought less wind and rain than predicted. InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent’s digital gauge recorded 0.39″ as of 4:00 today. That brings the season-to-date to 37.45″.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023