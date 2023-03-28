Voices of Hope returns to Menlo School on April 2

Voices for Hope is returning to Menlo School’s Spieker Stage on Sunday, April 2, for its second annual concert.

“With a mission to raise awareness about the healing power of music and shed light on the importance of equitable and accessible mental healthcare resources, we are excited to bring back this meaningful event to the community,” said Sean Nesamoney, Voices of Hope founder and Executive Director.

This year’s event features guest speakers Steve Young, former NFL quarterback; Melanie Ambler, MD Student at Stanford School of Medicine; and Dr. Steven Adelsheim, Director of the Stanford Center for Youth Mental Health and Wellbeing.

“We are also partnering with Taft Elementary School to organize an art drive during the Voices for Hope concert. Donations will be directed to Taft’s counseling department to be integrated into the program,”

There will be performances by the Menlo School Dance Team, Choir, Orchestra, and Jazz Band, as well as individual students.

While tickets are sold out online, Sean expects there will be tickets available at the door before this year’s program.

Pictured are the Menlo School student organizers of Voices of Hope.