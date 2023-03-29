Kepler’s Literary Foundation returns to in-person events this spring

After three years, Kepler’s Literary Foundation (KFL) popular event series returns to an in-person format this spring, featuring noted authors discussing their work, writing workshops led by well-known published authors, and literary seminars that examine exceptional novels in depth.

Among the distinguished literary, environmental, and cultural figures to be featured this season are artist, singer, and justice activist Joan Baez; best-selling youth fiction authors Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro; and best-selling author and physician Abraham Verghese.

Gifted storyteller Alka Joshi kicks off the spring season on this evening (March 29) from 7:00 to 8:00 pm discussing her latest work, The Perfumist of Paris — the final installment of her Jaipur Trilogy. Ms. Joshi will be in conversation with Devi Laskar, author of The Atlas of Reds and Blues.

Kepler’s popular Changing Planet series continues April 12 with Obama administration alum and climate law scholar Rob Verchick presenting his latest book, The Octopus in the Parking Garage. Verchick’s work takes a critical look at the current climate crisis and what needs to be done by individuals, industry, local, and national leaders to save the planet. Verchick will be interviewed by Bay Area radio personality Angie Coiro, journalist-in-residence for Kepler’s Literary Foundation.

On April 20, Grant Faulkner, author of The Art of Brevity, will lead a flash fiction writing workshop that examines how a different type of creativity emerges within a hard compositional limit. Participants will explore the many different forms that these very short stories can take.

Kepler’s will present I Am the Walrus, the latest work from New York Times best-selling author Neal Shusterman and screenwriter Eric Elfman on April 25. The book is a sci-fi action thriller and the first in a brand-new series from the writing duo.

April 28 will bring ground-breaking performer and artist Joan Baez to discuss her book, Am I Pretty When I Fly? An Album of Upside Down Drawings. This new work encompasses her passions of politics, relationships, and animals.

On May 5, Kepler’s will present best-selling young adult authors Rick Riordan and Mark Oshiro discussing their new standalone book, The Sun and the Stars. The new book features two of the most popular characters in the Percy Jackson series, Nico di Angelo and Will Solace. Thanks to a grant from a local foundation, Kepler’s will partner with schools in under-served communities to invite their students and parents to participate at no cost.

On June 1, Kepler’s will welcome Abraham Verghese, a physician and literary legend, whose sweeping novel Cutting for Stone spent 107 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. Verghese will present his new work, Covenant of Water, a generational tale of love, faith, hardship and personal triumph.

College-level literary seminars return this spring led by writer and former Berkeley adjunct professor of literature, Kimberly Ford, Ph.D. Designed to entertain, inspire, and foster a love for reading, the 2023 seminar series takes a comprehensive look at the works of Dorothy Baker, Nancy Mitford, Eve Babitz, and Jeanette Winterson. The seminars will continue through November.