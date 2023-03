Menlo Park Mayor Jen Wolosin plants Canopy tree in Belle Haven Mini Park

In conjunction with Canopy, Menlo Park Mayor Jen Wolosin planted a Quercus coccinea (Scarlet Oak) at Belle Haven Mini Park last week. This is the fourth Mayor’s Tree planted with Canopy for Menlo Park. Canopy has been doing work in Menlo Park since 2020 when Belle Haven was added to Canopy’s Branching Out program.

Pictured left to right: Natividad Alamo (City Staff), Scott Marshall (former EQC, current Canopy advocacy committee), Rebecca Lucky (City Staff- Sustainability Manager), Jeff Schmidt (EQC), Leah Elkins (EQC), Menlo Park Mayor Jen Wolosin,

Arlene Nuñez Garcia, Canopy, Aubrey Knier, Canopy, Nancy Larocca Hedley (EQC)

Jillian Keller (City Staff – MP City Arborist), Kammy Lo, Canopy.