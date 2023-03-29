Sacred Heart students recognized with STEM awards

Students who participate in Sacred Heart Schools, (Atherton) Middle School Science Fair Club received STEM awards this month at the San Mateo County Office of Education (SMCOE) STEM Fair, while two high schoolers received awards at the Golden Gate STEM Fair (GGSF) in Sausalito.

In the GGSF, Lan Lan Wang (SHP ’25) took first place in Behavioral and Social Sciences, while Paul Fong (SHP ’23) placed second in Environmental Sciences; Carl Crum (SHP ’24) also competed.

Students Ela V. (SHS ’27) and Sophie X. (SHS ’28) both placed second for their experiments in the SMCOE STEM Fair; Gianna H. (SHS ’29) received honorable mention.

P-8 Principal Francesca Brake acknowledged the students’ success and thanked Middle School science teacher Jiwon Kim for “inspiring our students,” while Sacred Heart Preparatory Principal Dr. Jennie Whitcomb also congratulated the students and all SHP science teachers for the honor.

Pictured top: Middle School Science Fair Club students; second photo L-R: Carl Crum (SHP ’24) and Paul Fong (SHP ’23) at the GGSF