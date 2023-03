Showers and sun play tag in Menlo Park today

Today was marked by changeable weather — the sun peaking through the clouds at time interspersed with more showers. Luckily, heavy winds were largely absent.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent updated the rainfall for Tuesday, March 28, to be 0.50″ in that 24-hour period.

Today, as of 4:00 pm, an additional 0.30″ had fallen, bringing the season-to-date to 37.91″.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2023