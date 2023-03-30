2023 Windrider Bay Area Film Festival set for April 13-15

Tickets are now on sale for Windrider Bay Area Film Forum‘s program of films and conversations with in-person screenings April 13-15 at the Menlo-Atherton Performing Arts Center. Now celebrating 14 years, Windrider Bay Area invites audiences to join them for another great line-up of inspiring films and enriching discussions with filmmakers and guests who share stories that embody courage, resiliency, and a lens of hope, which is this year’s theme.

Here are the scheduled showings:

Thursday, April 13, 7:00 pm: Refuge, followed by audience Q&A with Chris Buckley and Arno Michaelis, former white supremacists featured in the film and current intervention specialists working with Parents for Peace.

Friday, April 14, 7:00 pm: Youth Documentary Academy Short Film Program. Followed by audience Q&A with four YDA filmmakers — Olive Van Eimeren, Rose Nseya, Mitch Davila-Armendano, and Madison Legg.

Saturday, April 15, 7:00 pm: Waterman, The Ambassador of Aloha (pictured top). Followed by a Q&A with Chet Thomas, co-Producer, Waterman, and Steve Hawk, a fixture of the Coastside surf scene and former editor of both Surfer and Sierra magazines.

Tickets are $15 general admission; students $10.

Photo courtesy of Sidewinder Films