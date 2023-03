Drizzles add up to more rain in Menlo Park

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent updated yesterday’s rainfall (March 29) with his digital gauge measuring 0.38″. As of 8:30 am today, there was an additional 0.02″. That brings the season-to-date to 38.01″.

InMenlo contributing photographer Frances Freyberg captured the beauty of spring at Filoli.

Photo by Frances Freyberg (c) 2023