Safe Sundays series begins April 2 at Pedego

by Linda Hubbard on March 30, 2023

Jeff Scanlon (pictured), owner of Pedego Bikes in downtown Menlo Park, is offering “Safe Sundays” the first Sunday of each month from 9:30 to 10:15 am beginning April 2. The content has been developed through a partnership between Pedego and the American Bicycle Education Association and is generic in nature — no e-bike specific content.

The seminars are free to the public but prior registration is required for space planning purposes. Email jeff@pedegomenlopark.com.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2022

