It’s tulip time at Filoli

InMenlo contributing photographer Frances Freyberg captured this bee inside a wide open tulip at Filoli recently.

Now is the time to view these spring flowers.

You’ll find pink and white mix tulips along the Dining Room Terrace, pink and purple tulips in the Walled Garden beds, and potted red tulips by the Pool.

Located at 86 Cañada Road in Woodside, Filoli is open 10:oo am to 5:00 pm. Reservations are encouraged.

Photo by Frances Freyberg (c) 2023