Livestream an option for Molly Tuttle and Bobby Weir shows at The Guild

by Linda Hubbard on March 31, 2023

There are two hometown acts coming back to The Guild in Menlo Park in April. Molly Tuttle grew up in Palo Alto and Bobby Weir grew up in Atherton. The shows are sold out — Molly’s shows on April 1 and 2; Bobby’s on April 3, 4, 5, 7, 8. But you can livestream the shows.

Here are the links & prices for the livestreams:

  • Night 1 $15.99
  • Night 2 $15.99
  • 2-Night Bundle $29.99
  • 1-Night Livestream $19.99
  • 5-Night Bundle $79.99
