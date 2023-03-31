Student scientists display their projects at Oak Knoll science fair

Donning white lab coats inscribed with “Oak Knoll scientist”, second to fifth grade students were on had yesterday evening at the school to explain their science projects, putting their inquisitive nature on display.

Attendees could discover how roller coasters go and view an EGG-cellent EGGs-periment. Third grader Laila (pictured top in lab coat) tested bagels for mold. The results: thumbs up for Costco and Posh Bagel. They molded quickly which indicates less preservatives. On the flip side, Lunch Master and Dave’s Organic (found at Whole Foods) never got moldy!

In addition, there were various STEAM activities around campus. The small gym was transformed into an interactive science festival, courtesy of the Lawrence Hall of Science at Berkeley. There was also math mazes in the breezeway and stomp rockets with Mr. Lopez in the quad outside the big gym.

Top photo by Rick Morris; other two photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023