Visit with Jungle James reptiles on April 2

Come to the Belle Haven branch (413 Ivy Dr.) of the Menlo Park Library on Sunday, April 2, from 11:00 am to noon for the ultimate animal viewing experience from Jungle James Animal Adventures.

During this special family program, you’ll get to meet a few reptiles from around the world, and learn about their habitats, habits and unique features.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.