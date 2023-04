Local student artists invited to participate in Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (CA-16) announced this year’s district-wide Congressional Art Competition to discover and celebrate talented high school artists and their work. The competition will be held virtually and students will submit their art for judging online. The winning artist will have their work displayed in the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

“For over 30 years, the Congressional Art Competition has recognized and encouraged artistic talent among our youth across the country,” said Eshoo. “I’m proud to keep this tradition flourishing and to provide an opportunity to high school students in our Congressional District to compete in this undertaking. It’s important to support self-expression through art and I encourage all young artists in California’s 16th Congressional District to use this opportunity to express their experiences over the last year and reflect on the resiliency and strength of our community.”

Since 1982, the Congressional Institute has partnered with Members of Congress to sponsor a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent around the country. To date, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the Congressional Art Competition across the United States.

All high school students living in the 16th Congressional District are invited to participate. Students can participate by digitally submitting their works of art to Rep. Eshoo’s Palo Alto office by 5:00 pm PDT on Monday, April 24. Students may do so by emailing a high-quality photograph of their artwork, together with a completed Student Information and Release Form, to eshoo.artcompetition@mail.house.gov. A local reception will be held to announce the winner and honor all participants at a later date.

The winning artist whose work is chosen by a panel of distinguished local artists has the honor of having their artwork displayed in the corridors of the nation’s Capitol for one year. The winner will also be awarded two round-trip airline tickets to Washington, D.C., courtesy of Southwest Airlines, to attend a reception with other talented young artists at the unveiling of their works in the Capitol. Additional information about the reception will be available at a later date.

Detailed guidelines for the competition can be found here on Rep. Eshoo’s website.