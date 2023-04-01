Menlo Park youth contest is part of National Poetry Month
Calling all poets! The second annual Menlo Park Youth Poetry Contest will celebrate youth literacy and creative expression. Original works of poetry on the theme, “My Library” may be entered for consideration in one of the following school grade categories:
- Grades 2-3
- Grades 4-6
- Grades 7-8
- Grades 9-12
Apply online to the poetry contest for children and teens living or going to school in Menlo Park. The deadline for applications is Monday, April 24, 2023.
Contest rules
- Entrants must live or attend school in Menlo Park.
-
Entries must be submitted by the creator of the original work. Only original, previously unpublished works will be considered. Anonymous entries will not be considered. Limit one entry per child/youth.
-
Entries must be received no later than April 24, 2023. Late entries will not be considered.
-
Entries will be reviewed by a juried panel of Menlo Park librarians and expert volunteers. Award winners will be selected in each category on the basis of the quality of the work, relevance to theme, eligibility of entrant, etc., as determined by the panel. The panel’s decisions are final.
-
Winning entries will be presented in a special ceremony on May 23, 2023.
-
By submitting an entry to this contest, the entrant agrees to release to the City of Menlo Park and the Menlo Park Library Foundation nonexclusive rights to reproduce the submitted work in all languages, formats, media and editions.
