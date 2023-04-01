Menlo Park youth contest is part of National Poetry Month

Calling all poets! The second annual Menlo Park Youth Poetry Contest will celebrate youth literacy and creative expression. Original works of poetry on the theme, “My Library” may be entered for consideration in one of the following school grade categories:

Grades 2-3

Grades 4-6

Grades 7-8

Grades 9-12

Apply online to the poetry contest for children and teens living or going to school in Menlo Park. The deadline for applications is Monday, April 24, 2023.

Contest rules