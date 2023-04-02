Line up announced for PVI’s 32nd annual Authors Salon

PVI’s 32nd annual Authors Salon will be held outdoors in the courtyard of PVI’s Little House on Sunday, April 23, 2023. It will feature an exciting panel of authors, the opportunity to purchase their work, a sit-down lunch, and more! Individual tickets are $150.

This year’s featured authors are Jane Smiley, Vanessa Hua, and Adam Hochschild. Jan Yanehiro will return as the moderator. The proceeds of this event benefit PVI’s Meals on Wheels and Adult Day Services at Rosener House.

Doors open 10:30 am; lunch is served at noon. Purchase tickets online.

Little House is located at 800 Middle Avenue, Menlo Park.