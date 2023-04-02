Visit with Edgar Allan Poe at Menlo Park Library on April 5

On Wednesday, April 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. actor Duffy Hudson brings his Chautauqua portrayal of Edgar Allan Poe back to Menlo Park at the main library (800 Alma St.)

“In the Shadow of the Raven” begins as Edgar Allan Poe rises from the scene of his mysterious death, and continues as he pieces together the events of his life.

The performance ends with the opportunity for the audience to talk to Poe, and then to Duffy Hudson.

Duffy Hudson is an actor, director, writer, teacher and filmmaker. After graduating from college, he moved to New York City where he attended the Circle in the Square Theater School on Broadway. He has performed in hundreds of plays both on and off-Broadway, and has directed over 300 theatrical pieces.

Duffy tours the county with his one man shows of Edgar Allan Poe, Albert Einstein, George Burns, Dr. Seuss, Audie Murphy and A Christmas Carol.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.