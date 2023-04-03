Annual egg hunt will be at Flood Park on April 8

The City of Menlo Park, in partnership with San Mateo County Parks, will host the annual Egg Hunt event for children and families at Flood Park (215 Bay Road) from 10:00 am to noon, on Saturday, April 8.

This free family event will feature crafts, a candy guess,, photos with the bunny, fire engine rides, and egg hunt organized by children’s age groups:

10:20 a.m. 2 years and under with parent

10:40 a.m. 3–4 years (parents optional)

11 a.m. 5–6 years

11:20 a.m. 7–8 years

11:40 a.m. 9–10+ years

InMenlo file photo (c) 2015