Annual egg hunt will be at Flood Park on April 8

by Contributed Content on April 3, 2023

The City of Menlo Park, in partnership with San Mateo County Parks, will host the annual Egg Hunt event for children and families at Flood Park (215 Bay Road) from 10:00 am to noon, on Saturday, April 8.

This free family event will feature crafts, a candy guess,, photos with the bunny, fire engine rides, and egg hunt organized by children’s age groups:

  • 10:20 a.m. 2 years and under with parent
  • 10:40 a.m. 3–4 years (parents optional)
  • 11 a.m. 5–6 years
  • 11:20 a.m. 7–8 years
  • 11:40 a.m. 9–10+ years

InMenlo file photo (c) 2015

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search