Teen Spoken Word Poetry Workshop on April 7

Students in grades 6-12: If you’ve been interested in writing spoken word poetry, you’re in luck! There will be a spoken word poetry workshop with poet, actor, educator and rapper Jamey L. Williams II on Friday, April 7, from 4:00 to 5:00 pm at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma Street).

So, what is spoken word poetry? The Poetry Foundation says it “has its roots in oral traditions and performance. Spoken word can encompass or contain elements of rap, hip-hop, storytelling, theater and jazz, rock, blues and folk music. Characterized by rhyme, repetition, improvisation and word play, spoken word poems frequently refer to issues of social justice, politics, race and community. Related to slam poetry, spoken word may draw on music, sound, dance, or other kinds of performance to connect with audiences.”

Bay Area spoken word poet, actor, educator and rapper Jamey L. Williams II helps students find their voice, and for years has been leading after school youth slam poetry teams to victory. Jamey always strives to create a loving and fun environment for everyone he interacts with.