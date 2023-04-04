Caltrain weekend service shutdowns between Belmont and Menlo Park

To finish critical electrification construction and testing in time to begin passenger service in 2024, Caltrain will suspend rail service in select areas on weekends throughout the year.

The next weekend shutdowns will be between Belmont and Menlo Park stations on the weekends of April 8-9 and April 15-16. Of note to baseball fans: the Giants are at home April 8-9 but away April 15-16.

Riders should avoid Caltrain on the weekend and seek alternative transportation if they are planning to travel. Bus bridge service will be available to Caltrain-dependent riders, but passengers should expect delays and longer travel times.

Visit caltrain.com/status for the latest information about weekend impacts.