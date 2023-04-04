Former Hillview principal Willy Haug honored with commemorative bench

Last week the Hillview PTO unveiled a commemorative bench in honor of Willy Haug who left last year after 26 years at Hillview — 14 as a teacher and 12 as an administrator. He is now the district’s Director of Technology and Innovation.

Willy’s family attended, and the whole school was treated to popsicles at lunch. A nice cadre of volunteers showed up to help hand out the popsicles and congratulate Willy.

The event was planned by last year’s PTO Presidents Ward Bullard and Astor Toyos and this year’s PTO Presidents Amy Heinz and Amy Beim. Mascot Talon the Hawk was in attendance, too, along with School Board Member Jed Scolnik.