Pedal Power Challenge – Help Menlo Park take the lead

Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition has invited cities across San Mateo and Santa Clara counties to a friendly competition. No trash-talking. No humble-bragging. Well, maybe just a little. Los Altos jumped to an early lead. But with 30+ other cities, challengers abound. Can you pledge to ride and help Menlo Park take the lead?

The challenge to the cities: Which among you will sign up the most people to pledge to ride at least once during the region’s Bike to Wherever Days, May 18-20. Yes, some cities are huge, like San Jose. Others are tiny, like Colma. So the field has been evened by counting riders in relation to population. Check the event page for further updates as each city enters the Pedal Power challenge and view the full leaderboard.

The city with the greatest proportion takes the prestigious Silicon Valley Pedal Power Challenge!

The more people who ride, whether child or adult, whether first-time, returning or experienced, the better we all can support the goal of building healthier and more just communities by making bicycling safer and more accessible for everyone.

Your pledge to ride is free. And you get goodies! When you pledge, you’ll receive a sought-after Bike to Wherever Days 2023 tote bag on the weekend of the event, and you will be entered into a drawing for giveaways throughout the weekend. You’ll also be kept in the loop about Energizer Stations in your neighborhood, riding classes and events, and SVBC’s Bike Bash celebration taking place in your county. Plus, swag!

Plus, who does not want to win the Pedal Power Challenge? The winning city gets the title. Plus, SVBC will organize one of their popular social bike rides through town!

Do your part for your town. Pledge to ride!

InMenlo file photo (c) 2015