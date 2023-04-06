Menlo-Atherton Dance Team annual show on April 6

by Linda Hubbard on April 6, 2023

The annual M-A Dance Team show is on  Thursday, April 6, at 6:30pm in the M-A Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $20 — online or at the door.

InMenlo file photo of team from 2016

