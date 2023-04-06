Menlo-Atherton Dance Team annual show on April 6
The annual M-A Dance Team show is on Thursday, April 6, at 6:30pm in the M-A Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $20 — online or at the door.
InMenlo file photo of team from 2016
scattered clouds
light rain
overcast clouds
broken clouds
The annual M-A Dance Team show is on Thursday, April 6, at 6:30pm in the M-A Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $20 — online or at the door.
InMenlo file photo of team from 2016
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Leave a Comment