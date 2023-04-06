Menlo Park resident’s Covid piñata lands in NIH Museum

by Linda Hubbard on April 6, 2023

Emails Menlo Park resident Elizabeth McCarthy of Covid piñata fame:

“Back in 2021, I mailed one of my piñatas to Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National Institute for Health, because I am his #1 fan. I just received a lovely letter from the NIH saying that they have added my Covid piñata to the permanent collection at the NIH Museum in Bethesda, Maryland. Obviously, I am so thrilled!”

More recently Elizabeth has turned her creative talents to making sugar panorama Easter eggs. She has six left that she is selling locally for $20. Contact her at 650-328-2083.

