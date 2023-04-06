Woodside artist Jim Caldwell talks about Michelangelo at First Friday live event on April 7

The Sistine Ceiling You Never Saw – The Genius of Michelangelo is the Woodside Arts & Culture Committee’s next First Friday event at the Woodside IndependenceTown Hall (2955 Woodside Road) on April 7 at 7:00 pm. This will be the first in person event in nearly three years. Jim Caldwell (pictured in his studio) is the featured speaker.

Although Michelangelo, the greatest sculptor of the Italian High Renaissance, was tricked into accepting the project to Fresco the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, he turned it into perhaps his greatest achievement. Some of the paintings on the ceiling are among the most notable works of Western art ever created, and it is visited and admired by 15,000 people every day.

The ceiling contains over 300 figures, with the Book of Genesis as his inspiration. This detailed look at the ceiling reveals a genius which is hard to appreciate when standing on the floor of the chapel 60’ below.

Jim Caldwell — artist, architect, teacher and art historian — has delivered 90 art talks about many of his favorite artists, including Monet, Sargent, Van Gogh and Vermeer. This 45-minute slide show incorporates over 70 brilliant images. We will have questions and answers after the presentation.

The event is free and light refreshments (including wine!) are served. Arrive a bit early at 6:45 pm to secure a seat.

Presentation will be available on our YouTube channel soon after the presentation and can be accessed here: https://tinyurl.com/WoodsideCA

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018