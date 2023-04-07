Discovering sculptures amidst the landscape at Djerassi

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most participated recently in a Djerassi Resident Artists Program docent-guided tour of the sculptures on the property led by Hike Program Director Danny Goldberg (pictured below with representation of Syntex pill dispenser since funding for the ranch came from the invention of the birth control pill ).

The Sunday hikes, which cover 3.5 miles in three hours, will continue through November. They are a unique opportunity for the public to experience the landscape and some of the 170+ sculptures that it has inspired over the past 40+ years.

Reservations for Public Hikes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and always fill up quickly. Each person can reserve up to 3 spots on the paid hikes and 2 spots on the free hikes. There is a maximum of 20 hikers on each excursion.

Danny will be offering a Walking Meditation & Sound Immersion Experience from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on May 13, exploring 40+ sculptures with a silent walking meditation portion between sculptures. There is a picnic in the shade and then a stop at the Diekman Barn where you can lay down and relax for 1-hour to the soothing sounds of Gongs and Singing Bowls. Register online.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2023