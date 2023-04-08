Kids gather Easter eggs at Flood Park in Menlo Park



Following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, kids from toddlers to 10-year-olds gathered at Flood Park today to hunt Easter eggs, divided by age groups.

The City of Menlo Park, in partnership with San Mateo County Parks and the Menlo Park Fire District, hosted the event.

There were also crafts, photos with the bunny, and fire engine rides.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was there to capture the action.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2023