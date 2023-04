Happy Easter! Happy Spring!

This wooden Easter basket has been filled with flowers each Easter for over 25 years, first to deliver to my mother, Edith Hubbard, and after her death in 2003, to be enjoyed by my family.

J. Floral Art did the duties for most of those year until owners Jeff and Craig retired. For the past couple of years, the basket has been festively filled with flowers by Menlo Botanica at the Allied Arts Guild.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2023