Mandarin is Global Language Storytime on April 11

On Tuesday, April 11, from 3:30-4:15 pm at the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.), learn through singing, dancing, and movement in this Mandarin immersion event for children ages 2–6 and their grownups, presented by Early Start Music’s Kids Go Mandarin program.

Get familiar with Mandarin Chinese, and build up your musical skill at the same time, as we sing, dance, play and learn through Mandarin!

Class is conducted in Mandarin only. 課程全程以中文進行

Early Start Music serves Bay Area families with music, play and community building, featuring in person and online sessions including Music Together, Rhythm Kids, and Kids Go Mandarin programs for babies, toddlers and the grownups who love them.