Spotted: Three Easter traditions at Trinity Church in Menlo Park

Long-time Easter traditions were on display at Trinity Church in Menlo Park this morning.

The children retrieved the “Alleluia banner” which had been out of sight since the beginning of Lent. And adults and children alike flowered a cross near the front of the church.

After the service there was not only fellowship on the patio but an Easter egg hunt for the kids.

Photos by Frances Freyberg (c0 2023