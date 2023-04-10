California Wildflowers and Climate Change – A 25-Year Journey is topic on April 13

On Thursday, April 13 at 6:00 pm, internationally acclaimed conservation photographers Rob Badger and Nita Winter take you behind the scenes of their 27-year journey photographing wildflowers and super blooms throughout California and the West.

This journey led to the creation of their traveling educational exhibit and 12-time award-winning coffee table book, “Beauty and the Beast: California Wildflowers and Climate Change,” co-published with the California Native Plant Society. The photographers and 16 passionate authors weave art and science together seamlessly, to tell the wildflowers’ story, celebrate California’s amazing plant diversity, and inspire hope and action.

Rob Badger and Nita Winter have been life partners and creative collaborators for more than three decades. Their work has been featured in Time, Mother Jones, and Sierra magazines, the New York Times, Washington Post, San Francisco Chronicle and the Los Angeles Times. They are the recent recipients of the Sierra Club’s 2020 Ansel Adams Award for Conservation Photography.

Online via Zoom and via YouTube Streaming.

Zoom: https://cnps-org.zoom.us/j/85238005261?pwd=bFZBRytLN2RPY3IxLzFFaWl1cjJ4Zz09

Youtube: https://youtube.com/live/oN3WIZgJ6_8?feature=share