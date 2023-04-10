League of Women Voters program on affordable housing on April 11

The Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) has spoken. San Mateo County needs to build nearly 48,000 new housing units by 2031. Almost 20,000 should be accessible to low and very low-income earners. The goal is clear. Are our cities prepared to meet it?

On Tuesday, April 11, from noon to 1:30 pm, join the League of Women Voters of North and Central San Mateo County as they explore what is happening in real-time. Kate Hartley, Director of the Bay Area Housing Finance Authority (BAHFA), and Heather Peters, Principal Regional Housing Planner of the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), will lead the program and discussion. They will start with how the state settled on these targets. Then they will dive deeper and learn how cities in our County are responding, what challenges lay ahead, and what strategies might be available or necessary to increase our housing supply and address this crisis.

Register online.