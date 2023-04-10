Online coking lesson: Cambodian cuisine with Chef Nite Yun on April 12

On Wednesday, April 12 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm, join the Menlo Park Library online as Chef Nite Yun teaches about Cambodian food culture, and shows us how to make a delicious dish! The dish is called Bai Sach Chrouk (Coconut Pork), and Nite assures us we can do it:

“Slices of pork soak up a coconut milk marinade overnight, then are quickly seared and served with rice. You can’t get much simpler than that! It’s because this dish is so simple yet so satisfying that I fell in love with it when I was in Cambodia.”

Download the recipe(PDF, 133KB) and join us! Register via Zoom.

Nite Yun was born in a refugee camp after her parents escaped war-torn Cambodia. Her family eventually moved to California, where she grew up listening to her father’s Khmer rock n’ roll music and learned to cook traditional Cambodian dishes from her mother. Inspired by trips to Cambodia to learn about her heritage, Nite dedicated herself to bringing the flavors of Cambodian food back to the Bay Area.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.