It’s National Pet Day: here are some from Stanford’s collection

April 11 is National Pet Day, and to celebrate our furry and faithful, feathered and flighty, and hooved friends, the keepers of the art collections around the Stanford campus contributed images to a slideshow of pets.

Some works are on view at the Anderson Collection and in the two photography exhibitions at the Cantor Arts Center, and others can be viewed online.

Included are paintings of animals that were part of the Stanford family menagerie, a photo of the 78th Seabees adopted deer Bambi (top, courtesy of Hoover Institution), and painter Andew Putman Hill’s painting of Tootsie, the Stanford family dog.