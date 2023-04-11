Midpen’s 13th annual photo contest is open

Attention all photographers and open space enthusiasts! Midpen’s 13th Annual Photo Contest has begun and runs through June 30.

This year, participants can enter photos taken in any of Midpen preserve into one of six different categories: Wildlife, Plant Life, Landscapes, People in Nature, Aspiring Photographers (students grades 6-12) or the Trail Less Traveled (photos from less visited preserves).

Entrants can submit up to three photos total. Winners will receive a $100 REI gift card, a Midpen swag bag and bragging rights whenever your photo shows up online!

Think you have a winner among your open space photo collection? Visit the contest page for more information and to submit your photos!

Shown is People’s Choice Winner from 2021; by Shruti Jana taken at Russian Ridge Preserve