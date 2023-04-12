Four M-A track members run fastest 4×1600 in the country

Last Friday in Los Angeles at the Arcadia Invitational, Menlo-Atherton High School track team members Chloe, Annie, Cleo and Tatum ran 21:17.4, the fastest 4×1600 time in the country.

Chloe led off, got boxed-in as part of a fast pack, and broke out in the last lap to hand off to Annie in the lead group of three. Annie destroyed the field on the second leg, and handed off to Cleo with a lead of 100 meters. Cleo lengthened that lead on her third leg, running all alone in the dark. Tatum anchored.

“A mother standing next to me in the stands said her daughter, then in a distant second, would make up the gap on Tatum and finish with a strong kick,” emailed co-athletic director Steven Kryger. “Her daughter did make up some ground in the first two laps, until Tatum turned on her 800 speed, and that was that. M-A won, 17 seconds ahead of second-place Saugus.”

Here is a video of the girls’ post-race interview.

Here is a video of the race.

On Saturday Tatum broke the M-A school record in the 800 with a 2:11.14, topping Annalisa Crowe’s 2016 record of 2:11.41.