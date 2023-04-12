Peninsula Library Comic Arts Fest: Small Press Expo on April 15

In conjunction with the Menlo Park Library, the Small Press Comics Expo is a free one-day event bringing you the excitement of a comic con exhibit hall, with local creators and special guests. The next event is on Saturday, April 15, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Burlingame Community Center, 850 Burlingame Ave. in Burlingame.

Keynote speakers are:

11:00 am: John Patrick Green is a human with the human job of making books about animals with human jobs, such as InvestiGators, Hippopotamister and Kitten Construction Company. Join us for a behind-the-scenes look at how he started his comics career, and get a glimpse of his process of making his goofy graphic novel series InvestiGators and its new spin-off, Agents of S.U.I.T.!

2:00 p.m: Keith Knight (pictured) is the award-winning creator of several comic strips, including the K Chronicles, the Knight Life and the socio-political single panel, (th)ink. His work and life serve as the inspiration for the Hulu comedy series, Woke, now streaming its second season. His presentation, “The Intersection of Art and Social Justice,” combines storytelling, graphics and humor. Keef takes a deep dive into how he came to address social issues through his comics. And how cartoons can save the world.