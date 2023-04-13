A walk on Stanford campus yields great wildflower viewing

Menlo Park resident Roberta Morris emailed that she walked from her home near Sand Hill Road to the Physics department on the Stanford campus to attend a meeting earlier this week and was rewarded with a terrific display of wildflowers.

“I know there’s a lot of blooming this time of year, but this year is extraordinary. On the more leisurely walk home, I took pictures, long views and close-ups, of poppies (not just orange but also cream colored), baby blue eyes, hawkweed, salvia, sweet alyssum growing wild, sweet grass, and others whose names I don’t know.

“I’m sorry I haven’t weeded them out (sorry for the pun) but I wanted to get them to you before the season had passed in case other people are

encouraged to take a similar walk.

“I also would love to hear from anyone who can name them all. That little five-petaled light purple one is just a treasure. Maybe it’s prickly phlox?

“The downed tree and broken fence is on Sand Hill near Leland. The big downed tree on Sand Hill Road along the student golf course fence is opposite the Oak Creek apartments.”

Photos by Roberta Morris (c) 2023