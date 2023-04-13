Both Menlo Park and Atherton asked for additional Housing Element information

On April 7, the City of Menlo Park received a letter from the State Housing and Community Development Department (HCD) acknowledging the City’s adopted Housing Element addresses many statutory requirements, but requesting additional changes. Among the topics in the letter are requests for more analysis of housing needs, resources and constraints; more information to support the inclusion of sites in the inventory; and further evaluation of governmental constraints on housing development in the city.

“The City of Menlo Park will work to address the requested revisions and ensure our Housing Element is comprehensive and effective in meeting the current and future housing needs of our community,” said Mayor Jen Wolosin.

The City Council adopted the Housing Element Jan. 31, 2023, and submitted it to HCD Feb. 8, 2023, for its review and certification. Based on HCD’s response dated April 7, 2023, the City is committed to addressing the requested revisions and will continue to provide updates at menlopark.gov/HousingElement.

The Town of Atherton certified, adopted and submitted its Housing Element for the 2023-2031 Housing Cycle to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for its review on January 31, 2023. Comments were received from HCD on April 4 – here is a link to the letter received from HCD. Staff is reviewing the letter and identifying next steps.

HCD’s letter notes that the Town’s certified and adopted Housing Element for the Sixth (6th) Cycle addresses many of the statutory requirements described in HCD’s October 2022 review; however, additional revisions are necessary to substantially comply with State law. The letter outlines the changes necessary to bring the Town’s housing element into compliance with the law. Read more details online.