Anatomie holds Grand Opening in Menlo Park on April 14 & 15

Anatomie is opening in Menlo Park in the space that once housed Kicks (1060 Evelyn St.) with a Grand Opening hosted by it CEO and Co-Founder Kate Boyer (pictured) this evening (April 14) from 4:00 to 6:30 pm and tomorrow (April 15) from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

According to a spokesperson, Kate knew Kicks owner Lee Murphy, who passed away last December, as Anatomie was a brand that was carried in the store for many years.