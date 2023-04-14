Birding in the Bay Area with SFBBO on April 18 & 23

In 2021, the San Francisco Bay Bird Observatory (SFBBO) received a grant from Midpen to expand their outreach program and better share the importance of bay habitat for many remarkable bird species in our region.

This year, SFBBO will be offering a variety of virtual and in-person experiences to explore nature and appreciate the unique bird populations and habitats of the Bay Area:

April 18 – Part 2 of Birding in the Bay Area, a free Birdy Hour Speaker Series virtual event, will share insider information on local birding hotspots.

April 23 – Birding at La Honda Creek Open Space Preserve for a boots-on-the-ground chance to learn about SFBBO’s work with Midpen to study badgers and burrowing owls. Led by an SFBBO senior biologist, this event is limited to 12 participants.

Keep an eye out for future Birdy Hour talks and outings in Midpen preserves throughout the year and register for these events on SFBBO website.

Photo of La Honda Creek Open Space by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020