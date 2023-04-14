Birding in the Bay Area with SFBBO on April 18 & 23

by Linda Hubbard on April 14, 2023

In 2021, the San Francisco Bay Bird Observatory (SFBBO) received a grant from Midpen to expand their outreach program and better share the importance of bay habitat for many remarkable bird species in our region.

This year, SFBBO will be offering a variety of virtual and in-person experiences to explore nature and appreciate the unique bird populations and habitats of the Bay Area:

Keep an eye out for future Birdy Hour talks and outings in Midpen preserves throughout the year and register for these events on SFBBO website.

Photo of La Honda Creek Open Space by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search