Save the date for We Love Earth Festival on April 22

by Linda Hubbard on April 15, 2023

Mark your calendar for the We Love Earth Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at Menlo-Atherton High School  (555 Middlefield Road, Atherton). Admission is free.

Enjoy films for all ages, art-making, live-animal encounters, children’s story times, activities and live music. Goodwill will be on-site collecting items for repurposing and reuse. Bring your clothing, electronics, books, small household appliances and gadgets, kitchenware, and more to drop off.

There will be a Clean Vehicle Showcase and a variety of bikes along with a bike fix-it station to help you make quick repairs. If you’re thinking of electrifying your home, talk to solar installers, makers of heat-pump home and water heaters and retailers offering induction cooktops and other home appliances.

Sample innovative plant-based products and see live cooking demonstrations featuring local chefs as part of the Plant-Based Market presented by Acterra.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search