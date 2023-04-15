Young artists invited to create a comic book on April 18

by Contributed Content on April 15, 2023

On Tuesday, April 18, from 3:30 to 4:45 pm, young artists are invited to come to the Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) for this free event for students in grades 3-12.

Grab your sketchbook, as artist Carlos Nieto III leads you through the process of creating a comic book, teaching everything from writing to designing to drawing.

Every major aspect of the process will be explored, including panel layouts and simple thought exercises.

 

