Rainbow Kids’ webinar on gender, love & family takes place on April 19

On Wednesday, April 19 at 4:00 pm, please join facilitators Azisa Todd (Lead Trainer and Events Coordinator, San Mateo County Pride Center) and Nathanael Flynn (early childhood educator and co-author of Supporting Gender Diversity in Early Childhood Classrooms) for Rainbow Kids – a free 90 minute webinar focusing on why and how to talk with young children about diversity as it relates to gender, families and love.

They’ll share age-appropriate information and guidance on these topics along with practical strategies for supporting children as they evolve their sense of self and others during these early years. Click here for more info and additional webinar dates. Rainbow Kids is a project launched by Community Equity Collaborative.