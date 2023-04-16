Ravenswood Avenue lane closing from April 17-20 in Menlo Park

Beginning Monday, April 17 through April 20, Caltrain will be performing grounding and bonding work for the signaling system that will require a temporary closure of one side of one lane of Ravenswood Avenue in Menlo Park.

Between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm there will be a temporary closure of the left eastbound lane of Ravenswood Avenue at the Caltrain grade crossing.

Illuminated and directional signs will vehicles from the left eastbound lane into the open right eastbound lane as they approach the crossing. Only one lane will be closed and access in both directions will be maintained.

During the temporary lane closure, crews will install grounding and bonding for the signaling system for Caltrain Electrification. Work will consist of placement of 10-foot rods at each corner of the crossing to ground electricity, testing of the rods, burial of the rods and restoring any galvanized steel and paint to pre-existing conditions.

Caltrain has established a dedicated project hotline and email for residents concerned about these potential impacts.