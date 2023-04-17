Earth Day related events at Springline on April 19 & 20

In light of Earth Day, Springline in Menlo Park will be hosting a series of community events on April 19 and April 20.

On Wednesday, April 19: Springline Earth Day Celebration — 11:30 am-1:00 pm, The Plaza

Grab some food from the food trucks and come create live moss art to brighten up your desk or home. In addition, there will be a Rivian and Envoy demonstration and Zero waste cleaning product company Greatfill will host a discussion on the brand’s sustainable mission in addition to offering a discount to residents.

Thursday, April 20: Advancing Regenerative Communities with Sustainable Silicon Valley — 5:30-7:00 pm, Canopy

Join Sustainable Silicon Valley, a local non-profit organization, as they begin “Road to September’s Build-a-Palooza!” with Regenerative Menlo to discuss Menlo Park’s present and future as a sustainable community. Small bites at 5:30 pm, and the program starts at 6:00 pm. More info and free registration at tinyurl.com/RegenMenlo23.