Love Our Earth Festival comes to M-A on April 22

by Linda Hubbard on April 17, 2023

Mark your calendar for the We Love Earth Festival on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at Menlo-Atherton High School  (555 Middlefield Road, Atherton). Admission is free.

Enjoy films for all ages, art-making, live-animal encounters, children’s story times, activities and live music. Goodwill will be on-site collecting items for repurposing and reuse. Bring your clothing, electronics, books, small household appliances and gadgets, kitchenware, and more to drop off.

There will be a Clean Vehicle Showcase and a variety of bikes along with a bike fix-it station to help you make quick repairs. If you’re thinking of electrifying your home, talk to solar installers, makers of heat-pump home and water heaters and retailers offering induction cooktops and other home appliances.

Sample innovative plant-based products and see live cooking demonstrations featuring local chefs as part of the Plant-Based Market presented by Acterra.

Category:

One Comment

Cheryl Schaff April 15, 2023 at 10:52 pm

Update: These car makers will exhibit at least 30 EVs at the Clean Vehicle Showcase, within the larger LOVE OUR EARTH FESTIVAL: Audi, BMW, Chevy, Faction, Ford, Lucid, McLaren, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, VinFast, Volkswagen and Volvo. Attendees will hear updates on climate change mitigation from Sen. Josh Becker, local mayors, Stanford scientists, a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; and in a Climate Reality Project presentation, “Solving the Climate Crisis,” by Gary White. Register with this link: http://www.tinyurl.com/EarthFest23

Add Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search