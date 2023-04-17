Tenants Rights workshop in Belle Haven on April 18 & 19
Tenant resources and rights is the topic at workshops in the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park; child care and food will be provided.
Spanish workshop
Tuesday, April 18
6–7:30 p.m.
Belle Haven Branch Library
413 Ivy Drive
English workshop
Wednesday, April 19
6–7:30 p.m.
Belle Haven Branch Library
413 Ivy Drive
The Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County will lead the workshop and will cover a variety of topics, including evictions, rent increases, problems with the conditions of your place and lease agreement rules. You’ll gain valuable knowledge and resources to help you navigate the often-confusing world of tenant rights.
Register in advance for each workshop. For questions, call or text 650-999-0545.
